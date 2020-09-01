Merced County school teacher subjected to racial slurs during Zoom call, police say

A Black teacher from Buhach Colony High School in Merced County was subjected to racial slurs, Atwater Police say.The incident reportedly happened on Thursday, August 27, during a Zoom classroom event held by the school.Atwater Police have launched an investigation into the incident and say those responsible could be charged with a hate crime and using a computer network to commit a crime.Police say the Merced Union High School District is fully cooperating with the investigation.Investigators are also asking for your help. If you have any information about this case, please contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6384 and ask for Detectives Vierra and Aguilar.The Merced Union High School District released the following statement: