Merced County sheriff declares he won't enforce California's 'stay at home' order

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke says he will no longer enforce the state's 'stay at home' orders.The department posted a message from the sheriff on its Facebook page on Saturday, which was quickly shared more than 3,000 times.Warnke says when the pandemic started, he supported any effort to protect residents from the disease.But he no longer believes the threat is as serious as Governor Gavin Newsom has stated.The sheriff also shared his frustration over the current $0 bail policy, saying he won't target citizens for lack of social distancing while felons are allowed to go free.The post has drawn support from many people on social media, but also criticism from those who argue the move puts the public's safety at risk.