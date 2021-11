MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking for a four-legged friend to add as an addition to your family, you can adopt a new pet for free in Merced County this month!The Merced County Sheriff's Animal Services Bureau says it has more than 400 animals that are in need of a forever home.The agency is waiving all adoption fees for the month of November.Those who are looking for a new pet can stop by the center on Shuttle Drive in Atwater. Officials say all standard adoption processes still apply.For more information and to see a full list of the animals available on their website, click here