Deputies searching for burglary suspects targeting North Valley homes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Sheriff's Office is searching for three burglary suspects who have been targeting homes in the North Valley.

Deputies released photos of the suspects leaving several houses of the last few months.

Officials say two men and a woman have repeatedly been caught on camera stealing from houses in Los Banos and Dos Palos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office.
