2 motorcyclists hospitalized after shooting near Delhi, authorities say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A shooting on Highway 99 shut down northbound lanes near Delhi Saturday morning.The California Highway Patrol says around 7:30, they responded to reports of a shooting along Highway 99 near Shanks Road.Two motorcyclists were found at the scene with gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital.Investigators say the wounds are non-life threatening.No suspect information has been released.The investigation is ongoing.