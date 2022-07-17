2 motorcyclists hospitalized after shooting near Delhi, authorities say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A shooting on Highway 99 shut down northbound lanes near Delhi Saturday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says around 7:30, they responded to reports of a shooting along Highway 99 near Shanks Road.

Two motorcyclists were found at the scene with gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital.

Investigators say the wounds are non-life threatening.

No suspect information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.
