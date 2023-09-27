Deputies investigating shooting in Merced County

An investigation is underway following a shooting in Merced County.

The sheriff's office says it happened after 11:30 pm Tuesday at a home on Highway 140 near Arboleda Drive -- that's between Merced and the community of Planada.

When deputies arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot.

Deputies have not said what led up to the shooting.

Investigators spent several hours collecting evidence at the scene overnight and may release more details later today.