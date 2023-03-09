Merced County bracing for more rain after flooding displaced hundreds

Merced County is preparing for another round of storms two months after widespread flooding displaced hundreds of residents.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County is preparing for another round of storms just two months after widespread flooding displaced hundreds of residents.

Picnic areas at Hanagan Park in the Stevinson area of Merced County were already underwater on Wednesday.

Barbecues and trash cans were barely visible because of flooding from the nearby Merced River.

Officials say it's the result of water being released from Exchequer Dam to make room in the reservoir for heavy rain and runoff during the upcoming storm.

"I flew that Tuesday and we were at treetop level. I was going really slow. and there's still a lot of compromised areas. Do I think they're gonna fail not really but there's always a chance. We don't know what kind of variables are running around the canal banks," Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke says.

About two months ago, floodwaters displaced many people in Merced.

The neighborhood is trying to put the pieces back together. But just weeks after returning home, these resilient residents are getting ready to possibly evacuate again.

One local, Chris Krzanich, recalls being evacuated two months ago.

"All I keep thinking to myself is not again not again. I don't wanna go through this again. being rescued at 1:30 in the morning on a flatbed trailer with it. Yeah, we're not going through that again. So, I will be leaving early if it is gonna look bad."

Houses are boarded up to prevent thieves from breaking in.

We're told it's already been a problem.

But the biggest concern is flood waters reaching the doors of these already damaged homes. Some partially repaired.

"Now we're gonna go get sandbags and pray it doesn't happen again," says Chris.

The City of Merced is offering sandbags and crews have been putting up barriers known as muscle walls along Bear Creek.

All in efforts to prepare for this next round of rain.

Merced Fire Chief Derek Parker mentions, "We are prepared to see what we saw before if not greater. However, we have a lot of plans. we've already had some lessons learned and we're trying to make some improvements."

The Merced County Sheriff's Office does advise people to park their cars in elevated spots, and not to drive through flood waters.

City officials also urge people to stay away from bike paths near moving waters and streams because they can be fast, dangerous and cold.

Also be ready with your important documents, medications, pets and necessities in case of evacuations.