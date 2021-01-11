Merced Co. encouraging residents to support restaurants through takeout, delivery

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County and its six cities are encouraging residents to support local restaurants through the pandemic.
The county-wide effort is proposing people order takeout, delivery or purchase gift cards.
In the coming weeks, the county, its cities and other local entities will promote local restaurants on their social media accounts with the hashtags, "Takeout Tuesday, "We Deliver Wednesday," or "Support Our Restaurants."
Restaurants can request to be featured on social media by emailing the Merced Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
