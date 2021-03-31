COVID-19 vaccine

Merced County recruiting volunteers to work at vaccine clinics

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County will have to wait a while longer before more businesses can reopen.

The county is still struggling to meet the necessary guidelines to move into the red tier.

County health leaders are working to ramp up the vaccine rollout in the area.

They're actively recruiting for volunteers as they work to add more clinics and receive more doses of the vaccines from the state's allotment.

You don't need a medical background to help in the vaccination process. All you have to be is 18 years of age or older.



"We are all hopeful the more vaccines we can get in arms, we are going to be able to come out of this purple tier. The more volunteers that we have, the more vaccine coming in, the more clinics we can put together," said Janet Appling-Kasper, volunteer coordinator.

More than 30 volunteers have been traveling all the way from the Bay Area to help out in Merced County.

If you'd like to lend a hand, you can visit VaccinateMercedCounty.com. All the information you'll need to become a volunteer is under the "Get Involved" tab.
