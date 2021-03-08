Teen arrested for allegedly breaking into Merced Co. woman's home, attacking her with knife

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 17-year-old was arrested after authorities say he broke into a woman's home and held her hostage at knifepoint in Merced County last weekend.The Merced County Sheriff's Office says it received reports of a woman screaming inside a home on Petaluma Street in Delhi.When deputies arrived, they found the male teen holding the woman and knife. Officials say the woman had a large cut on her hand.Investigators say deputies spoke with the teen for a short time, and he eventually let the woman go. She was treated by paramedics and is expected to recover.The teen was taken into custody.Deputies believe the 17-year-old was under the influence of an unknown substance. He was taken to a hospital and then booked into the county's juvenile hall.Sheriff's officials are still working to determine a motive for the attack.