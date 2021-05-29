MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Alcohol may be to blame for a deadly motorcycle crash out of the North Valley.
Police say a man in his 50s hit a street curb near Donna Drive and Arch Rock Street around 2:30 Saturday morning.
The crash threw him to the ground and when first responders arrived, they flew him to a nearby hospital, where he died shortly after.
Investigators suspect he may have been drinking prior to the crash.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Merced, police say
