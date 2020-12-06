Alcohol a possible factor in deadly crash in Merced, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are investigating what led up to a fatal traffic collision.Officers responded to a solo vehicle crash near Bear Creek and Parson Avenue just after 4 pm Saturday.They found a black Dodge Caravan at the bottom of the creek.As officers entered the creek bed -- they found two men and two women inside the vehicle.The driver of the Dodge suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.The three others were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Authorities say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.