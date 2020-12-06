Alcohol a possible factor in deadly crash in Merced, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are investigating what led up to a fatal traffic collision.
Officers responded to a solo vehicle crash near Bear Creek and Parson Avenue just after 4 pm Saturday.
They found a black Dodge Caravan at the bottom of the creek.
As officers entered the creek bed -- they found two men and two women inside the vehicle.
The driver of the Dodge suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The three others were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
