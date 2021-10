MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 19-year-old man was hospitalized after crashing his car into a tree in Merced.The crash happened on M Street north of Collins Drive around 1:40 pm on Tuesday.Merced police say the 19-year-old driver hit a eucalyptus tree, causing his vehicle to overturn.The man was flown to a local hospital with moderate injuries.Police are working to determine what caused the driver to hit the tree. Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.