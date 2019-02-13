OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

Merced DA: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting was Dos Palos officer on administrative leave

EMBED </>More Videos

An investigation is underway into a chase and standoff in a Merced neighborhood that turned deadly.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
An investigation is underway into a chase and standoff in a Merced neighborhood that turned deadly.

The Merced County District Attorney's Office has confirmed the suspect shot and killed by law enforcement was an off-duty Dos Polos police officer on administrative leave.

The DA will be handling the investigation.

It all started as a slow speed chase reportedly along Highway 140 at about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Merced Police confirm the chase started with Merced County Sheriff's Deputies and then police got involved.

It ended in a quiet neighborhood near Lopes Avenue and Sydney Court.

Witnesses say that's when the suspect drove into his own garage.

Merced Police and Sheriff's deputies along with a SWAT team surrounded the home and several rounds of gunfire could be heard.

The neighborhood remains blocked off as investigators try to piece together the officer-involved shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer involved shootingshootinginvestigationMerced
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Slow-speed chase results in officer-involved shooting in Merced
Man killed in officer-involved shooting at a Taco Bell drive-thru
Police identify man shot and killed by officers in Madera
7 face federal charges for aiding suspect in Newman Police officer's death
More officer involved shooting
Top Stories
Gov. Newsom to visit Central Valley, sign two new bills
FEMA Administrator Brock Long resigns
DUI driver sentenced for crash that killed married couple in Southeast Fresno
Ford recalls 1.5M pickups that can downshift without warning
NASA declares Mars rover Opportunity dead after 15 years on the red planet
Highway 140 in Ferguson burn scar to close due to risk of mudslides
JJ Watt gifts jersey to boy who wore homemade one to school
2 brothers arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to missing teen in Southern California
Show More
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
New Jersey burglary suspect flips off camera in mugshot
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
Video: Rescuers pull newborn baby from storm drain
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to possible choking hazard
More News