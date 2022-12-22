Two suspects arrested for deadly stabbing in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two suspects have been arrested for a stabbing that left a man dead early Wednesday morning, according to the Merced Police Department.

Officials say 26-year-old Jose Joya-Flores Jr. and Julius Joya-Flores were involved in the death of 21-year-old Jordan Terrell Love.

Around 12:20 am, officers were called out to a stabbing that had happened near B Street and Cemetery Road.

When officers arrived, they found 21-year-old Love suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

Officers say they learned that Love had been involved in two altercations leading up to the stabbing.

A second person was hit in the head during the incident but is expected to be okay.

Investigators say Jose and Julius were arrested outside a home in Merced on Thursday morning.

Both suspects were booked into the Merced County Jail on charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to call Detective Christian Lupian at (209) 388-7844.