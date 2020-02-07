Police investigating after Merced Family Dollar's windows shot at, damaged

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway in Merced after police say someone used a BB or pellet gun to fire several rounds at the front windows of a Family Dollar.The store is located on Yosemite Parkway near East 21st Street, and it was closed at the time of the shooting.The boarded-up windows did not stop customers from shopping throughout the day, but some did say it's a sad and frustrating sight to see at their neighborhood store.T. Glover said, "I think everybody needs to value life and value other people's belongings and put yourself in a situation if it was yours, would you want somebody to do that to your business? I'm a business owner too so I know the feeling."Merced Police were called to the store on Tuesday morning after employees showed up for work and saw the shattered glass.Investigators say surveillance video captured a suspect in the parking lot around 1 a.m. firing what appeared to be a BB or pellet gun.The front panes of several large dual pane windows were damaged, and both panes of one lower window were broken.Action News spoke with the store manager, but she referred us to the company's corporate office.A spokesperson said, "We are cooperating fully with local law enforcement on their investigation."Police say the suspect's face was not clear in the surveillance video so they do not have a good description at this point.Officers also responded to this same store last week for one broken window, but it's unknown if the two cases are connected.