25-year-old man dead after driving off Bear Creek bridge in Merced

A man has died after driving his truck off the Bear Creek bridge near G Street and Bear Creek Drive on Tuesday night, according to the Merced Police Department.

Joseph Vasquez, 25, was driving south on G Street around 10:42 p.m. when his truck veered across the road and struck the bridge railing, crashing in Bear Creek.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

Officers said when arrived, they located Vazquez in his truck and started life-saving measures, but he died at the scene.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances around the crash.