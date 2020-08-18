Driver killed after crashing into trees, wall in Merced neighborhood

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are investigating a deadly rollover crash that occurred in a busy neighborhood on Tuesday morning.Officers responded to the crash just before 5 a.m. near Dunn Road and Crescendo Avenue.Police say the driver had crashed through several trees and collided with the wall of a house. The driver died at the scene.Detectives say speed played a factor in the crash."Constantly pulling people over asking them to slow down, giving them tickets, trying to get the message across. Unfortunately, this is the end result of that and exactly what we are trying to prevent," said Merced Police Sgt. Dan Dabney.Investigators are now checking to see if the driver was also under the influence at the time of the crash.The identity of the driver or an official cause of the crash has yet to be released.