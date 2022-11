Merced Field of Honor opens for 10th anniversary

The Field of Honor opens Saturday at 1 p.m. and will remain open 24 hours a day until November 13.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Friday's windy weather had flags at Merced's Field of Honor waving as volunteers set up the more than 2,000 flags.

It's the organization's 10th annual event honoring local veterans and first responders.

Each flag has a name on it, giving recognition to those who have served.

The Field of Honor opens Saturday at 1 p.m. and will remain open 24 hours a day until November 13.

Organizers say they are excited to do this for their community.