COVID-19 vaccine

Merced firefighters train to administer COVID vaccine

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- North Valley firefighters are adding to their extensive skillsets, now administering vaccines to residents.

Merced City fire crews say they worked with the local and state health departments to train their teams to give the shots.

The firefighters made the decision after learning the Merced County health department needed people who were qualified to inoculate members of the community.

The department's spokesperson says their crews are honored and humbled to take on new challenges to help their residents.
