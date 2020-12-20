Health & Fitness

Free flu shot and food giveaway happening Sunday in Merced

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the North Valley, there is a free flu shot and food giveaway on Sunday in Merced.

It's from 9:30 am until 1:30 pm at the Merced County Office of Education.

The distribution will be a drive-thru format at the parking lot located on M and 13th Street.

There will be no need to get out of your car but you are asked to wear a mask.

Free masks and hand sanitizer will also be given out.

The flu shots and food boxes will be on a first-come-first-served basis - while supplies last.
