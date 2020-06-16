merced

Merced giving residents $25 to spend at local businesses amid COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Merced is issuing $500,000 worth of virtual gift cards for residents in an effort to support local businesses that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Each household will receive a letter in the mail with a code that can be redeemed for $25 to spend at participating businesses.

Residents will be able to go online to see which businesses are participating in the program, and register for a gift card for their store.

The program was passed by the Merced City Council on Monday and is part of their city COVID-19 Recovery Program.

"These are tough times for our residents and our business community," Merced Mayor Mike Murphy said in a press release. "Anything that we can do to help them out is going to benefit the City in the long-term."

Merced residents should receive their letters within the next 90 days.
