merced

Merced residents will soon receive $25 to spend at local businesses

Each household will receive a letter in the mail with a code that can be redeemed for $25 to spend at participating businesses.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced residents will soon receive a little extra shopping money.

Back in June, the City of Merced said they would issue $500,000 worth of virtual gift cards for residents in an effort to support local businesses that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Each household will receive a letter in the mail with a code that can be redeemed for $25 to spend at participating businesses.

Residents will be able to go online to see which businesses are participating in the program, and register for a gift card for their store.

The program was passed by the Merced City Council is part of their city COVID-19 Recovery Program.

"These are tough times for our residents and our business community," Merced Mayor Mike Murphy said in June. "Anything that we can do to help them out is going to benefit the City in the long-term."

The city said letters were being mailed out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymercedmercedsocietycoronavirusgifts
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MERCED
Merced giving residents $25 to spend at local businesses amid COVID-19
Missing 22-year-old Merced County woman found safe
Merced County mother found dead, detectives searching for person of interest
Man hit and killed by driver while crossing Merced street
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gyms, restaurants can open with modifications in Fresno Co.
Fresno gyms, fitness centers reopening this week
Valley air about to get worse as wildfire smoke has nowhere to go
Fact check: Trump, Biden's 1st presidential debate
Chaotic first debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions
Valley district among the nation's worst for voter turnout
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Dos Palos
Show More
Yosemite National Park ending day-use reservation system in November
500 Club in Clovis to reopen as outdoor casino
Huntington Lake homeowners allowed to visit burned properties for first time
Creek Fire: 305,240 acres burned with 44% containment
SQF Complex Fire: 151,426 acres burned, 61% contained
More TOP STORIES News