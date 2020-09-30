Merced residents will soon receive $25 to spend at local businesses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced residents will soon receive a little extra shopping money.Back in June, the City of Merced said they would issue $500,000 worth of virtual gift cards for residents in an effort to support local businesses that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.Each household will receive a letter in the mail with a code that can be redeemed for $25 to spend at participating businesses.Residents will be able to go online to see which businesses are participating in the program, and register for a gift card for their store.The program was passed by the Merced City Council is part of their city COVID-19 Recovery Program."These are tough times for our residents and our business community," Merced Mayor Mike Murphy said in June. "Anything that we can do to help them out is going to benefit the City in the long-term."The city said letters were being mailed out.