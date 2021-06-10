Merced police searching for runaway driver who hit road worker

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are searching for a hit-and-run driver that severely injured a road worker on Wednesday.Officials say the driver hit a man working in the roadway near Martin Luther King Drive and the Highway 99 overpass.The man suffered major injuries, police said.Investigators believe the suspect was driving a silver Volkswagen that has four doors and a sunroof. The vehicle could have damage to the front driver side and a missing rearview mirror on the right side.Police released a photo of the suspect's vehicle from surveillance footage. Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced Police Department.