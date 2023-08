Merced police are looking for the driver who hit a teen, sending her to the hospital.

It happened just before 9:30 pm Monday at the intersection of West 20th Street and MLK Jr. Way.

Police say the 16-year-old girl was crossing the street when she was run into by a silver car.

The driver took off.

The teen was hurt but is expected to recover.

Police have not released a description of the car or the driver.