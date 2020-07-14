2 arrested for kidnapping Merced home invasion victim, carjacking vehicle

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men were arrested after police say they robbed a Merced home at gunpoint and then kidnapped one of the people inside on Monday.Merced police say Qu Ali Dayzhean Thomas, 22, and Emari Malik Goss, 22, broke into a home on Phelps Drive at around 12:50 p.m.After robbing the home, Thomas and Goss kidnapped a person inside and stole one of the cars on the property.Police say the two men drove to another location in Merced, where they let the victim go free and left in the stolen vehicle.California Highway Patrol officers spotted the vehicle in Bakersfield sometime later and arrested Thomas and Goss during a traffic stop.Both men were booked into the Merced County Jail on charges of home invasion, carjacking and kidnapping.