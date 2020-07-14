home invasion

2 arrested for kidnapping Merced home invasion victim, carjacking vehicle

Merced police say Qu Ali Dayzhean Thomas, 22, and Emari Malik Goss, 22, broke into a home on Phelps Drive at around 12:50 p.m.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men were arrested after police say they robbed a Merced home at gunpoint and then kidnapped one of the people inside on Monday.

Merced police say Qu Ali Dayzhean Thomas, 22, and Emari Malik Goss, 22, broke into a home on Phelps Drive at around 12:50 p.m.

After robbing the home, Thomas and Goss kidnapped a person inside and stole one of the cars on the property.

Police say the two men drove to another location in Merced, where they let the victim go free and left in the stolen vehicle.

California Highway Patrol officers spotted the vehicle in Bakersfield sometime later and arrested Thomas and Goss during a traffic stop.

Both men were booked into the Merced County Jail on charges of home invasion, carjacking and kidnapping.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedcrimehome invasionkidnappingcarjacking
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOME INVASION
Tulare Co. family bound, held at gunpoint while home invaders robbed them
'Real Housewives' star's ex-husband charged in boyfriend's assault
Fresno boy distracts home invader for 40 minutes to keep his little sister safe, suspect arrested
Father who 'made up' home invasion charged in son's death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County pastor to lead protest against Gov. Newsom's order
Salon owners forced to close doors again after Newsom order
Hundreds of firefighters battling wildfire in western Fresno County
Newsom orders gyms, churches, other businesses to close indoor operations in most Central CA counties
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno Unified 'discussing' starting school year completely online, Superintendent says
US carries out 1st federal execution in 17 years
Show More
Fresno firefighter saves family's beloved dog stranded in burning home
Fresno firefighters stopped responding to medical aid calls after influx of fire calls
75-year-old man found dead in overturned truck near Three Rivers
Florida now 'epicenter' of COVID-19 pandemic, doctor says
'Mythbusters' host Grant Imahara dies at 49
More TOP STORIES News