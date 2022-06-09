Suspect in 2018 Merced homicide arrested in Texas, deputies say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deputies have arrested a man wanted in connection to a homicide in Merced in 2018.

On Wednesday, multiple units in the Bexar County Sheriff's Office did a search warrant at a home in Elmendorf, Texas, which is near San Antonio.

During the investigation, deputies detained 42-year-old Augustine Singh and found that he had an arrest warrant stemming from the homicide in Merced in 2018.

Deputies say they also learned that Singh is a high-ranking gang member.

Singh was taken to a jail in Texas and will be transported to Merced, facing homicide and other drug-related charges.

Further information on the homicide was not immediately available.
