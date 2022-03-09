Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting of 14-year-old Merced boy

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- There are new developments in a North Valley homicide.A man accused of shooting and killing a teenager in Merced is now in jail.22-year old Carlos Maldonado is accused of murdering 14-year old Christian Alonso-Andrade last March.Authorities issued a warrant for Maldonado's arrest shortly after but the suspect escaped to Mexico.Border patrol agents arrested Maldonado last month after he entered the US illegally.Maldonado is now facing a murder charge after being booked into the Merced County Jail.