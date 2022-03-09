Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting of 14-year-old Merced boy

EMBED <>More Videos

Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting of Merced boy

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- There are new developments in a North Valley homicide.

A man accused of shooting and killing a teenager in Merced is now in jail.

22-year old Carlos Maldonado is accused of murdering 14-year old Christian Alonso-Andrade last March.

Authorities issued a warrant for Maldonado's arrest shortly after but the suspect escaped to Mexico.

Border patrol agents arrested Maldonado last month after he entered the US illegally.

Maldonado is now facing a murder charge after being booked into the Merced County Jail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedhomicide investigation
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman suspected of killing husband in Tulare found at Fresno hotel
Man accused of killing 32-year-old girlfriend in Corcoran
Fresno Assemblyman proposing bill focused on catalytic converter theft
Student involved in racist remarks towards Buchanan girl's soccer ID'd
How high gas prices are impacting Central CA's trucking industry
American support for Russian sanctions rising with gas prices
Fresno police introduce new K9 in honor of Nick Kauls
Show More
Kids Day 2022
GOP-backed effort to repeal Prop 47 reportedly fails
Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing
Pair of local teams heading to play for a state title in Sacramento
Advocacy groups talk workers' rights in Fresno amid the pandemic
More TOP STORIES News