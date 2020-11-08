Two arrested in connection to Merced homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police arrested a pair of teenagers who are believed to have killed a man in Merced earlier this weekend.

When police arrived to the scene of a shooting near 12th and Canal Friday night, they found a 29-year-old man dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers noticed a car speeding off from the area and after a short pursuit, police pulled over 19-year-old Rafael Patino and Josiah Quintero.

Police found guns inside the car and investigators have charged the teens with murder.
