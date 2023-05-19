Suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting near Merced Regional Airport

An investigation is underway near the airport in Merced on Friday night.

Authorities say Jose Kevin Valencia-Zavala got upset and started fighting with others when he wasn't allowed inside the party.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting at a party near the Merced Regional Airport.

The shooting happened in the area of Grogan and West Avenues on April 21.

Merced police say 20-year-old Kaylie Lynn Allen was shot at least once. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say that Jose Kevin Valencia-Zavala got upset and started fighting with others when he wasn't allowed inside the party.

Police say he left the area, came back and started shooting at people outside.

Valencia-Zavala was arrested on Thursday after being seen leaving a motel.

He was booked into the Merced County Jail for murder.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Merced Police Department.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.