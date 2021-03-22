Merced police searching for homicide suspect, vehicle

Merced police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted in connection to the murder of a 14-year-old boy.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted in connection to the murder of a 14-year-old boy.

Investigators say 21-year-old Carlos Maldonado-Pizarro of Stevinson, California is a suspect in a homicide investigation that occurred on March 8.

The 14-year-old victim was found shot to death on P Street that Monday afternoon.

RELATED: 14-year-old shot and killed in Merced, police say

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Maldonado-Pizarro for homicide with gang enhancements. Officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous and warned the public not to approach him.

Investigators say he drives a Red four-door Honda Accord with the license plate 6FNJ333.



Anyone who knows Maldonado-Pizarro's whereabouts or has seen his vehicle is asked to call the Merced Police Department at 209-388-7739.

Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedcrimemurderdeadly shootinghomicideteenager
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Murdered for no reason': Fresno street vendor shot and killed
3 hospitalized after crash on NB Hwy 41 in Fresno
1 killed, 2 severely injured Fresno County crash
Large fire destroys building in southwest Fresno
Blacks have received only 3% of vaccine doses in CA
AstraZeneca says US trial shows vaccine 79% effective
Protesters gather at Tower Theatre after court allows sale
Show More
Gas prices continue to rise in the Central Valley
Three people killed in multi-car fiery crash in central Fresno
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in central Fresno, police say
Tulare County man welcomed home after beating COVID-19
Man shot and killed in east central Fresno identified
More TOP STORIES News