Merced police searching for homicide suspect, vehicle

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted in connection to the murder of a 14-year-old boy.Investigators say 21-year-old Carlos Maldonado-Pizarro of Stevinson, California is a suspect in a homicide investigation that occurred on March 8.The 14-year-old victim was found shot to death on P Street that Monday afternoon.Police have issued an arrest warrant for Maldonado-Pizarro for homicide with gang enhancements. Officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous and warned the public not to approach him.Investigators say he drives a Red four-door Honda Accord with the license plate 6FNJ333.Anyone who knows Maldonado-Pizarro's whereabouts or has seen his vehicle is asked to call the Merced Police Department at 209-388-7739.Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.