Merced City Council to vote on rent control after widespread flooding

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city council in Merced plans to vote on an ordinance that would protect families who rent their homes.

Matt Michael moved to Merced from Sacramento last June, arriving just in time for this winter's severe weather.

"We do have some big weather, certainly in the high Sierra. We have big storms all through the state," Michael explained.

Those big storms caused significant flooding, destroying homes.

On Monday, sandbags were still piled up as people work on their homes in a Merced neighborhood.

Rolando Hernandez says about a foot of water got into his apartment.

Although his rent has not been raised, he's happy to hear the city is looking out for renters like him.

Another resident who lives in the area said he's hearing that some landlords have been spiking the rent.

Merced City Mayor Matthew Serratto says he's been talking to the city council about a way to protect renters.

"Before us is the consideration of some urgency, provisions, short term, protection for tenant to be impacted by the flooding. In terms of the right of first refusal for properties they've been displaced from. In addition to that, no rent increases for a period of six months and just cause evictions as well."

Merced says about 16,000 people were forced out of their homes by rising waters.

Serratto says it's essential for the city to protect them.

"They are measured, targeted and really designed to protect people who are really impacted severely by the flooding. They lost a lot more than just their housing."

The city of Merced said it will go into effect right away. If you or someone you know has experienced a rent increase after your home was repaired, click here for more information.