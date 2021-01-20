Six arrested for assisting with inmates escaping from Merced County Jail

46-year-old Sonia Montes from Merced

66-year-old Elvira Aleman De Montes from Atwater

20-year-old Alexia Hernandez-Ramirez from Atwater

19-year-old Arthur Quirarte from Atwater

41-year-old Rosario Coronado from Merced

28-year-old Raheem Hill from Merced

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the search continues for three of the six inmates who escaped from the Merced County Jail, more arrests have been made in relation to the crime.The Merced County Sheriff's Office, United States Marshals Service and Department have arrested six people who assisted their inmates in their escape earlier this month.Officials say that the six were friends and family of the inmates. Authorities believe there are several others who may have been involved with aiding them.Investigators have arrested the following:On Tuesday, The U.S. Marshals Service increased the reward for information leading to the arrests of Jorge Barron, Manuel Allen Leon and Gabriel Francis Coronado, who are the three inmates still at large.The six inmates initially escaped from the jail on January 9. Investigators say they were able to access the roof and use a homemade rope to scale down a wall and escape.To provide information you can call: 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or you can visit the US Marshals website. Anyone who provides information can remain anonymous.