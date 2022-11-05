31-year-old Merced man arrested for sexually assaulting minor in a park, police say

Merced Police say 31-year-old Robert Harris was arrested for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl as he walked past her at McNamara Park.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Merced man was arrested Friday night after a witness reported he sexually assaulted a minor.

The witness reported that Harris groped the girl in a private area.

Police say officers quickly identified and arrested Harris minutes after the incident.

He was booked into the Merced County jail and has been booked on multiple charges including lewd acts with a child under 14, sexual battery, and annoying/molesting a child.

In addition, Harris had an out-of-county felony arrest warrant.

Detectives say the victim did not have any serious injuries from the incident.

If you have any information related to the incident, you are encouraged to contact the Merced Police Department.