Merced man accused of shooting and killing dog, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Merced man is charged with felony animal cruelty after police say he shot and killed a dog.

Merced officers arrested 32-year-old Marland Steeples after receiving a call about gunfire at 9th and D streets in Merced.

Officers say when they arrived at the apartment complex, they found a husky that had been fatally shot.

After speaking to witnesses, Steeples admitted to killing the dog and was booked into the Merced County Jail.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Merced police.
