Merced man already decks out home for Halloween

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The calendar still says it's September, but a North Valley homeowner already has his home decked out for Halloween.

Miguel Avila's house is at the corner of M and 9th Street in Merced.

For the last five years, he's decorated his front yard with creepy skeletons, scarecrows and spooky bats.

On Halloween day, he invites families to come and take a tour of the haunted home -- if you dare!

"You hear a lot of kids excited for Halloween," he said. "You can hear them screaming, 'Look at the house! Look at the monsters!'"

Miguel says every year, his haunted house gets better as he buys and collects more spooky decorations.

The Halloween day tours are free to anyone.