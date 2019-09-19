stabbing

Merced man fights off would-be robbers, is stabbed multiple times, then drives himself to hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced Police say a man drove himself to hospital after being stabbed multiple times by two men trying to rob him.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in Merced's Applegate Park.

The 34-year-old victim was walking in the park when the two men came up to him and demanded his property. When they learned he didn't have a wallet, they tried to steal a chain from his neck.

The victim then fought them, and one of the suspects pulled a small knife and stabbed him several times before fleeing on foot.

Police say the victim drove himself to the hospital for treatment.

They describe the suspects as two white men in their mid-20s. One had short blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a dirty white T-shirt and blue shoes, and riding a chrome BMX style bicycle. The other had dark hair, wore a black hat, black T-shirt, blue jeans, and blue shoes.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information about the case to contact Detective Sergeant Alvarez at (209) 385-6905.
