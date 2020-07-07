marijuana

Thousands of marijuana plants seized from illegal grows in Merced County

Thousands of marijuana plants were seized by a team of Merced County sheriff's deputies last week.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of marijuana plants were seized by a team of Merced County sheriff's deputies last week.

Investigators served 14 search warrants between June 26 and July 4. During that time they discovered 15,875 marijuana plants growing outdoors and 3,567 pounds of illegal cannabis ready to be sold.

Deputies also found $5,593 in cash, several guns, and 10 grams of methamphetamine during the busts.

Merced County residents can legally own six marijuana plants, but they are only allowed to be grown indoors.

It's unclear if any arrests were made.
