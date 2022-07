Merced's Mercado Night Market looking for vendors

Organizers launched the Mercado Night market in March and it's had a good turnout, but now they hope to expand.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mercado Night Market Organizers are searching for more participants for their September first gathering.

The free family-friendly event brings together local vendors, musicians and artists.

Anyone interested in participating in the event should contact the Merced County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.