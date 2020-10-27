UPDATE: 3-year-old girl found safe in Merced after car she was inside was stolen

Jessie Sanchez is safe and has been reunited with her family.
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A routine car theft in Merced turned into a desperate search for a missing 3-year-old girl on Monday evening.

The child was found safe hours later and has been reunited with her family.


Merced Police say Jessie Sanchez was sitting inside a Toyota Corolla near the intersection of K and 27th Street, when it was taken at around 6:45 in the evening.

They say Jessie's mother had put the child in the car, then realized she forgot her purse. She went back inside to get her purse and when she came back, the car was gone - with her 3-year-old daughter inside.

She immediately contacted Merced Police, who began a search for the child on roads and by air. An Amber Alert was issued soon after.


At 8:35 pm, someone called police saying they had seen the car at a Chevron gas station in Chowchilla.

Chowchilla Police and CHP officers located the car and found Jessie inside, safe and uninjured.

Police are still searching for the suspect.
