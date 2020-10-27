Car stolen with 3-year-old girl inside, Merced police need your help

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced Police say a 3-year-old girl has gone missing after the car she was inside was stolen.Police are asking for the public's help to find the stolen 2002 Silver Toyota Corolla, CA license 5VMS942.It was stolen from the 400 block of W. 27th Street at approximately 6:45 pm on Monday.Anyone with information should contact Merced Police Department at 209-385-6905 or call 911.