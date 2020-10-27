Car stolen with 3-year-old girl inside, Merced police need your help

Police are asking for the public's help to find the stolen 2002 Silver Toyota Corolla, CA license 5VMS942.
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced Police say a 3-year-old girl has gone missing after the car she was inside was stolen.

Police are asking for the public's help to find the stolen 2002 Silver Toyota Corolla, CA license 5VMS942.


It was stolen from the 400 block of W. 27th Street at approximately 6:45 pm on Monday.

Anyone with information should contact Merced Police Department at 209-385-6905 or call 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
merced
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court in final Senate vote
PG&E Power Shutoffs force some foothill schools to close Monday
1 arrested in Fresno for shooting, killing man in Corcoran
Fresno Co. sees big turnout in early voting compared to recent years
Creek Fire: Contractors hoping to clean up properties before extreme weather
Buchanan High School wrestling coach facing felony DUI charges
Expert argues US should consider national mask mandate
Show More
Fresno first responders seeing surge in call as violence continues
EDD mistakenly takes $10K from man's account
CA to receive 11.9M rapid COVID-19 tests from federal government
Valley firefighters sent to SoCal to help prepare for Red Flag Warnings
Fresno escape room opens outside experience
More TOP STORIES News