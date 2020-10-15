Merced police searching for missing 72-year-old man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced Police Department is asking for help finding a missing, at-risk man.
Officials say, Bernard Paul Auxier, 72, was last seen at Mercy Community Hospital around 1 pm on Wednesday. He never returned home.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Merced Police Department.
