missing man

Merced police searching for missing 72-year-old man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced Police Department is asking for help finding a missing, at-risk man.

Officials say, Bernard Paul Auxier, 72, was last seen at Mercy Community Hospital around 1 pm on Wednesday. He never returned home.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Merced Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedmissing man
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING MAN
Tulare County deputies searching for missing 27-year-old man
Mariposa Co. deputies searching for missing 92-year-old hiker
Fort Hood soldier found dead after reporting abuse to Army
Army searching for missing Fort Hood soldier Elder Fernandes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified gets approval to reopen schools, other Fresno Co. schools could reopen faster
Large fire destroys restaurant in southeast Fresno
CA Supreme Court orders reexamination of Scott Peterson charges
Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive
'Fire wives' raise money for volunteer firefighters whose homes were burned down
Fresno eye center giving away items to Creek Fire firefighters, victims
Haunted car wash in northwest Fresno will leave you scared spotless
Show More
Flex Alert issued for CA on Thursday
US jobless claims reach 898,000 as layoffs persist
Creek Fire: 337,655 acres burned, 55% contained
Fresno Co. remains in 'red tier,' Kings Co. also moves to 'red tier,' Madera Co. remains in 'purple tier'
Man jumped, shot at central Fresno gas station
More TOP STORIES News