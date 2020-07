MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced Police Department is looking for an 82-year-old missing man who has been diagnosed with dementia.Jose Guadalupe Aragon-Garcia was last seen walking in the area of 4th street and R Street around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.He was said to be wearing a black and white long-sleeve button-down shirt, black pants, green baseball cap, and carrying a brown suitcase.Merced Police say Aragon-Garcia is about 5' 5" tall, 150 lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes.If you have any information about him, please contact police at 209-385-6912.