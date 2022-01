MERCED, Calif. -- Police are asking for the public's help finding a 23-year-old woman who went missing in Merced.Officials say Isabel Andrade left her home to walk to a family member's house, but she never made it. Her family reported her missing a short time later.Andrade was last seen wearing a black and yellow flannel shirt, blue jeans and a black jacket. She had a purple backpack and a black suitcase.She has brown hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced Police Department.