MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced's Movies in the Park is back!Friday night's movie starts at sundown at Joe Herb Park on Yosemite Parkway.The screening this evening will be 'Space Jam.'Don't forget to bring a chair to sit on or blanket - and plenty of water.If you can't make it to this Friday night, check out the movie 'Scoob' next week at Rahilly Park. Click here for a full list of movie screenings happening through October.