Merced's Movies in the Park happening on Friday

Merced's Movies in the Park series will be back Friday with a screening of Jungle Cruise.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking to catch a free film with your family this week, you've got options across the Valley.

You and your family can bring chairs and snacks to take in the movie at the Merced Youth Sports Complex.

The film will start around sundown.