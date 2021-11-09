2 wanted in connection to Merced homicide; suspects considered 'armed and dangerous'

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are searching for two more suspects wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred last month.Investigators say 20-year-old Travis Lavell Rucks and 24-year-old Jeremiah Marquis Macias Lacy have warrants issued for their arrest for a shootout that happened after a planned and targeted robbery went wrong on East Main Street on October 30.Thirty-three-year-old Christina Velez was shot and killed. A second victim also suffered major injuries."The occupants inside the house had basically interrupted this attempted robbery and both parties started exchanging gunfire," Merced Police Lt. Joey Perez told Action News last week.Emari Prescott, 22, was also shot during the shootout. He was arrested after he went to a local hospital for treatment.Prescott was booked into the Merced County jail on murder charges.Police are now searching for Rucks and Lacy, who were last seen in Vallejo, California. Authorities say they are considered armed and dangerous.Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced Police Department.