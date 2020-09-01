Man hit and killed by driver while crossing Merced street

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hit and killed by a driver while crossing the street in Merced.Police found the man lying in the road at Martin Luther King Way and 12th Street shortly after 12 a.m.Paramedics tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead.The driver stayed at the scene and was questioned by officers."There's no indication of any type of alcohol use, no indication of speed... the pedestrian was walking in the middle of the roadway," said Officer Craig McKeeman.Police say the driver was underage and did not have a driver's license. He is not being charged at this time, although he was cited for driving without a license.Investigators have not released the name of the victim.