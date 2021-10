MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 19-year-old man is facing charges after threatening a 10-year-old boy and his mother with a gun in a north Merced park.Police said the victim called 911 and gave officers a suspect description and their location.Officers found Vincent Villafan along Daylight Drive not far from Merino Park.After searching him, they found a stolen gun concealed in his waistband and arrested him.Villafan was booked into the Merced County jail for terrorist threats, possession of a stolen firearm and brandishing a weapon.