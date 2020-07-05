Society

Merced police officers take time to play basketball with community

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced Police Department posted a sweet video on Saturday showing two of their officers taking time out of their shift to play some basketball with the community.

Members of the Second Baptist Church welcomed the officers and they stayed to play for about 30 minutes on Friday.

Church members captured the video and say they loved having the officers stop by to play with the kids.

Officials say they are always looking for ways to connect with the community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymercedmerced countymercedbasketball
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Millerton Lake sees large crowds on 4th of July with new guidelines
Visalia students, community lock hands to keep BLM signs from being moved
Local firefighters preparing for dangerous 4th of July weekend
Rescue underway for woman who fell down ravine in Tulare County
Central California coronavirus cases
Mosquito known to carry yellow fever found in Merced County
House destroyed after fire in southeast Fresno, all residents safe
Show More
Thousands gather for 4th of July fireworks show in Fresno County
Employee at Dutch Bros location in Fresno tests positive for coronavirus
Soft opening held for new marijuana dispensary in Lemoore
2 people killed in fiery car crash near Porterville
Do cloth face masks really work? We tested them in the lab
More TOP STORIES News