Merced police officers take time to play basketball with community

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced Police Department posted a sweet video on Saturday showing two of their officers taking time out of their shift to play some basketball with the community.Members of the Second Baptist Church welcomed the officers and they stayed to play for about 30 minutes on Friday.Church members captured the video and say they loved having the officers stop by to play with the kids.Officials say they are always looking for ways to connect with the community.